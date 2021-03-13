Moderna : U.S. administers 105.7 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

March 13 (Reuters) - The United States has administered
105,703,501 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country and
distributed 135,846,665 doses as of Saturday, the U.S. Centers
for Disease Control and Prevention said.
The tally is for Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech,
and Johnson & Johnson's vaccines as of 6:00
a.m. ET on Saturday, the agency said.
According to the tally posted on March 12, the agency had
administered 101,128,005 doses of the vaccines and distributed
133,337,525 doses.
The agency said 68,884,011 people had received at least one
dose, while 36,929,777 people were fully vaccinated.
A total of 7,538,985 vaccine doses have been administered in
long-term care facilities, the agency said.
(Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel
Wallis)