Moderna : U.S. administers 107.1 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

March 14 (Reuters) - The United States has administered
107,060,274 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country and
distributed 135,847,835 doses as of Sunday, the U.S. Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention said.
The tally is for Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech
and Johnson & Johnson's vaccines as of 6 a.m.
ET (1000 GMT) on Sunday, the agency said.
According to the tally posted on March 13, the agency had
administered 105,703,501 doses of the vaccines and distributed
135,846,665 doses.
The agency said 69,784,210 people had received at least one
dose, while 37,459,269 people were fully vaccinated.
A total of 7,547,477 vaccine doses have been administered in
long-term care facilities, the agency said.
