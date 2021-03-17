Log in
Moderna : U.S. administers 113 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

03/17/2021 | 02:08pm EDT
March 17 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 113,037,627 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Wednesday morning and distributed 147,590,615 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The tally is for Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech, and Johnson & Johnson's vaccines as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, the agency said.

According to the tally posted on March 16, the agency had administered 110,737,856 doses of the vaccines and distributed 142,918,525 doses.

The agency said 73,669,956 people had received at least one dose, while 39,989,196 people were fully vaccinated as of Wednesday.

A total of 7,585,936 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said. (Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)


© Reuters 2021
