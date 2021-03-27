Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq Other  >  Moderna, Inc.    MRNA

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Moderna : U.S. administers 140 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

03/27/2021 | 02:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 27 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 140,180,735 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and distributed 180,644,125 doses as of Saturday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The tally is for Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech, and Johnson & Johnson's vaccines as of 6:00 a.m. ET (1000 GMT) on Saturday, the agency said.

According to the tally posted on March 26, the agency had administered 136,684,688 doses of the vaccines, and distributed 177,501,775 doses.

The CDC said 91,707,729 people have received at least one dose, while 50,141,769 people were fully vaccinated as of Saturday.

A total of 7,707,857 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, it said.

(Reporting by Vishal Vivek in Bengaluru Editing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2021
All news about MODERNA, INC.
02:07pMODERNA  : U.S. administers 140 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC
RE
01:49pMODERNA  : U.S. CDC Says Administered 140,180,735 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine As O..
RE
10:34aMODERNA  : Germany expects first delivery of J&J COVID-19 shot in mid-April
RE
12:05aAP NEWS IN BRIEF AT 12 : 04 a.m. EDT
AQ
03/26MODERNA  : The latest news on COVID 19 developments in Canada for March 26, 2021
AQ
03/26WHITE HOUSE : Johnson & Johnson to deliver another 11M vaccines next week
AQ
03/26MODERNA  : Modelling shows COVID cases rising again ahead of holidays making off..
AQ
03/26MODERNA  : U.S. administers nearly 137 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC
RE
03/26MODERNA  : U.S. CDC Says Delivered 177,501,775 Doses Of Covid-19 Vaccine As Of M..
RE
03/26European Stocks Close Higher on Global Economic Recovery Hopes
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 17 037 M - -
Net income 2021 8 992 M - -
Net cash 2021 11 953 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,09x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 53 382 M 53 382 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,43x
EV / Sales 2022 2,50x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 89,0%
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Moderna, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 166,21 $
Last Close Price 133,28 $
Spread / Highest target 56,1%
Spread / Average Target 24,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MODERNA, INC.27.58%57 539
LONZA GROUP AG-3.55%43 600
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.7.64%36 560
CELLTRION, INC.-12.53%34 789
SEAGEN INC.-20.25%27 477
INCYTE CORPORATION-8.28%17 730
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ