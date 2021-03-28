Moderna : U.S. administers 143 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

March 28 (Reuters) - The United States has administered
143,462,691 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Sunday morning and
distributed 180,646,465 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention said on Sunday.
The tally is for Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech
and Johnson & Johnson's vaccines as of 6 a.m.
ET (1000 GMT) on Sunday, the agency said.
According to the tally posted on March 27, the agency had
administered 140,180,735 doses of the vaccines and distributed
180,644,125 doses. (Graphic: https://tmsnrt.rs/3tUM8ta)
The agency said 93,631,163 people had received at least one
dose while 51,593,564 people are fully vaccinated as of Sunday.
A total of 7,715,923 vaccine doses have been administered in
long-term care facilities, the agency said.
(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker
)