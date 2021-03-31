Moderna : U.S. administers 150.3 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

The United States has administered 150,273,292 doses of COVID-19
vaccines in the country as of Wednesday morning and distributed
195,581,725 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention said on Wednesday.
The tally is for Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech,
and Johnson & Johnson's vaccines as of 6:00
a.m. ET on Wednesday, the agency said.
According to the tally posted on March 30, the agency had
administered 147,602,345 doses of the vaccines, and distributed
189,451,285 doses.
The agency said 97,593,290 people had received at least one
dose while 54,607,041 people are fully vaccinated as of
Wednesday.
A total of 7,726,500 vaccine doses have been administered in
long-term care facilities, the agency said.
