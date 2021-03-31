Log in
Moderna : U.S. administers 150.3 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

03/31/2021 | 01:57pm EDT
The United States has administered 150,273,292 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Wednesday morning and distributed 195,581,725 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday.

The tally is for Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech, and Johnson & Johnson's vaccines as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, the agency said.

According to the tally posted on March 30, the agency had administered 147,602,345 doses of the vaccines, and distributed 189,451,285 doses.

The agency said 97,593,290 people had received at least one dose while 54,607,041 people are fully vaccinated as of Wednesday.

A total of 7,726,500 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said. (Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2021
