Moderna, Inc.

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
Moderna : U.S. administers 178.8 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

04/09/2021 | 05:14pm EDT
April 9 (Reuters) - The United States had administered 178,837,781 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Friday morning and distributed 233,591,955 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 174,879,716 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by April 8 out of 229,398,685 doses delivered.

The agency said 114,436,039 people had received at least one dose, while 68,202,458 people had been fully vaccinated as of Friday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Friday.

A total of 7,759,386 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said. (Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2021
