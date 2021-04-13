Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Moderna, Inc.    MRNA

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Moderna : U.S. administers 192.3 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

04/13/2021 | 02:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 13 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 192,282,781 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Tuesday morning and distributed 245,364,805 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The tally is for Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech, and Johnson & Johnson's vaccines as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, the agency said.

U.S. federal health agencies on Tuesday recommended pausing the use of J&J COVID-19 vaccine for at least a few days after six women under age 50 developed rare blood clots after receiving the shot.

According to the tally posted on April 12, the agency had administered 189,692,045 doses of the vaccines and distributed 237,796,305 doses.

The agency said 122,295,530 people had received at least one dose, while 75,322,283 people are fully vaccinated, as of Tuesday.

A total of 7,767,308 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.

(Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)


© Reuters 2021
All news about MODERNA, INC.
02:57pU.S. pauses use of J&J vaccine over rare blood clots, rollout delayed in Euro..
RE
02:33pMODERNA  : U.S. administers 192.3 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC
RE
02:20pMODERNA  : U.S. CDC Says Delivered 245,364,805 Doses Of Covid-19 Vaccine As Of A..
RE
01:42pU.S. Seeks to Pause J&J Covid-19 Vaccine Use After Rare Blood-Clot Cases -- 8..
DJ
01:38pIndia, big vaccine exporter, now seeks imports as COVID-19 cases soar
RE
01:23pHow J&J and AstraZeneca differ from the mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna
AQ
12:59pUS Stocks Mixed as March Inflation Beats Forecast, FDA Calls for Halt on John..
MT
12:50pMIDDAY REPORT : US Stocks Mixed as March Inflation Beats Forecast, FDA Calls for..
MT
12:22pJ&J Vaccine Halt Weighs on Dow Industrials
DJ
12:18pJ&J'S COVID-19 VACCINE : How Does the One-Dose Shot Compare With Others? -- Upda..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 17 037 M - -
Net income 2021 8 992 M - -
Net cash 2021 11 953 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,37x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 55 833 M 55 833 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,58x
EV / Sales 2022 2,68x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 89,0%
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Moderna, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 166,21 $
Last Close Price 139,40 $
Spread / Highest target 49,2%
Spread / Average Target 19,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MODERNA, INC.33.44%55 833
LONZA GROUP AG-5.70%43 206
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.16.21%39 822
CELLTRION, INC.-13.51%37 710
SEAGEN INC.-19.65%25 513
HANGZHOU TIGERMED CONSULTING CO.,LTD-15.83%17 802
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ