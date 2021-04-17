Moderna : U.S. administers 205.9 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines

April 17 (Reuters) - The United States has administered
205,871,913 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of
Saturday morning and distributed 264,499,715 doses, the U.S.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Saturday.
Those figures are up from the 202,282,923 vaccine doses the
CDC said had gone into arms by April 16 out of 258,502,815 doses
delivered.
The agency said 129,494,179 people had received at least one
dose while 82,471,151 people are fully vaccinated as of
Saturday.
The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna
and Pfizer/BioNTech,, as well as
Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6 a.m. ET on
Saturday.
On Tuesday, U.S. federal health agencies recommended pausing
the use of J&J COVID-19 vaccine for a few days after six women
under age 50 developed rare blood clots after receiving the
shot.
A total of 7,777,177 vaccine doses have been administered in
long-term care facilities, the agency said.
