  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Moderna, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRNA

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Moderna : U.S. administers 205.9 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines

04/17/2021 | 02:30pm EDT
April 17 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 205,871,913 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning and distributed 264,499,715 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Saturday.

Those figures are up from the 202,282,923 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by April 16 out of 258,502,815 doses delivered.

The agency said 129,494,179 people had received at least one dose while 82,471,151 people are fully vaccinated as of Saturday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech,, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6 a.m. ET on Saturday.

On Tuesday, U.S. federal health agencies recommended pausing the use of J&J COVID-19 vaccine for a few days after six women under age 50 developed rare blood clots after receiving the shot.

A total of 7,777,177 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 17 046 M - -
Net income 2021 9 072 M - -
Net cash 2021 11 099 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,79x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 68 414 M 68 414 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,36x
EV / Sales 2022 3,60x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 89,0%
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Moderna, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 167,36 $
Last Close Price 170,81 $
Spread / Highest target 37,0%
Spread / Average Target -2,02%
Spread / Lowest Target -53,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MODERNA, INC.53.03%68 414
LONZA GROUP AG-1.83%45 120
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.20.31%41 337
CELLTRION, INC.-14.21%37 693
SEAGEN INC.-16.92%26 380
INCYTE CORPORATION-4.35%18 177
Categories
