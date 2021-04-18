Moderna : U.S. administers 209.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines

April 18 (Reuters) - The United States has administered
209,406,814 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of
Sunday morning and distributed 264,505,725 doses, the U.S.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Sunday.
Those figures are up from the 205,871,913 vaccine doses the
CDC said had gone into arms by April 17 out of 264,499,715 doses
delivered.
The agency said 131,247,546 people had received at least one
dose while 84,263,408 people are fully vaccinated as of Sunday.
The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna
and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as
Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6 a.m. ET
(1000 GMT) on Sunday.
On Tuesday, U.S. federal health agencies recommended pausing
the use of J&J COVID-19 vaccine for a few days after six women
under age 50 developed rare blood clots after receiving the
shot.
A total of 7,779,273 vaccine doses have been administered in
long-term care facilities, the agency said.
