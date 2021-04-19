Moderna : U.S. administers 211.6 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

April 19 (Reuters) - The United States has administered
211,581,309 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of
Monday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention (CDC) said on Monday.
A total of 209,406,814 vaccine doses had been administered
by April 18, the CDC said.
The agency said 132,321,628 people had received at least one
dose while 85,365,180 people were fully vaccinated as of Monday.
The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna
and Pfizer/BioNTech as well as Johnson
& Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on
Monday.
A total of 7,780,750 vaccine doses have been administered in
long-term care facilities, the agency said.
(Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika
Syamnath)