Moderna : U.S. administers 215.9 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

04/21/2021 | 01:48pm EDT
April 21 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 215,951,909 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Wednesday morning and distributed 277,938,875 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday.

Those figures are up from the 213,388,238 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by April 20 out of 272,030,795 doses delivered.

The agency said 134,445,595 people had received at least one dose while 87,592,646 people are fully vaccinated as of Wednesday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

A total of 7,782,215 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said. (Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 17 140 M - -
Net income 2021 9 359 M - -
Net cash 2021 11 099 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,95x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 62 794 M 62 794 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,02x
EV / Sales 2022 3,19x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 89,0%
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Moderna, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 167,36 $
Last Close Price 156,78 $
Spread / Highest target 49,3%
Spread / Average Target 6,75%
Spread / Lowest Target -49,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MODERNA, INC.54.98%64 849
LONZA GROUP AG-3.23%44 682
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.21.18%41 636
CELLTRION, INC.-16.43%36 649
SEAGEN INC.-17.35%26 246
HANGZHOU TIGERMED CONSULTING CO.,LTD-10.15%18 962
