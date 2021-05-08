Moderna : U.S. administers 257.3 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines CDC

May 8 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 257,347,205 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.

A total of 254,779,333 vaccine doses had been administered by May 7, the CDC said.

The agency said 151,315,505 people had received at least one dose while 112,626,771 people were fully vaccinated as of Saturday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna Inc and Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Saturday.

A total of 7,811,741 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said. (Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)