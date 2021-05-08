Moderna : U.S. administers 257.3 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines CDC

May 8 (Reuters) - The United States has administered
257,347,205 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of
Saturday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention (CDC) said.
A total of 254,779,333 vaccine doses had been administered
by May 7, the CDC said.
The agency said 151,315,505 people had received at least one
dose while 112,626,771 people were fully vaccinated as of
Saturday.
The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna Inc
and Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE, as well
as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m.
ET on Saturday.
A total of 7,811,741 vaccine doses have been administered in
long-term care facilities, the agency said.
(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by David
Gregorio)