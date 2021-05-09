Log in
    MRNA   US60770K1079

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
Moderna : U.S. administers 259.7 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines CDC

05/09/2021 | 02:14pm EDT
May 9 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 259,716,989 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Sunday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.

A total of 257,347,205 vaccine doses had been administered by May 8, the CDC said.

The agency said 152,116,936 people had received at least one dose while 114,258,244 people were fully vaccinated as of Sunday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna Inc and Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6 a.m. ET on Sunday.

A total of 7,813,633 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said. (Reporting by Nandakumar D in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 18 212 M - -
Net income 2021 10 334 M - -
Net cash 2021 12 094 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,58x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 65 346 M 65 346 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,92x
EV / Sales 2022 2,90x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 88,7%
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Moderna, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 166,20 $
Last Close Price 163,15 $
Spread / Highest target 41,6%
Spread / Average Target 1,87%
Spread / Lowest Target -49,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MODERNA, INC.56.17%65 346
LONZA GROUP AG1.51%47 533
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.30.82%44 923
CELLTRION, INC.-25.77%32 687
SEAGEN INC.-20.36%25 314
CUREVAC N.V.23.84%21 497