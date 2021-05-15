Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Moderna, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRNA   US60770K1079

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Moderna : U.S. administers 270.8 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

05/15/2021 | 02:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

May 15 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 270,832,342 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning and distributed 344,503,395 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.

Those figures are up from the 268,438,666 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Friday out of 341,865,945 doses delivered.

The agency said 156,217,367 people had received at least one dose, while 121,768,268 people are fully vaccinated.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Saturday. (Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aurora Ellis)


© Reuters 2021
All news about MODERNA, INC.
02:52pMODERNA  : U.S. administers 270.8 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC
RE
05/14Taiwan tightens curbs after surge in domestic COVID-19 cases
RE
05/14ASTRAZENECA  : Experts call on Canada to use COVAX doses of AstraZeneca or give ..
AQ
05/14Why the CDC Told Fully Vaccinated Americans They Didn't Need to Wear Face Mas..
DJ
05/14MODERNA  : COVID SCIENCE-Delayed 2nd Pfizer/BioNTech shot boosts antibodies in e..
RE
05/14MODERNA  : U.S. administers 268.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC
RE
05/14MODERNA  : U.S. CDC Says Delivered 341.9 Million Doses Of Covid-19 Vaccine As Of..
RE
05/14PFIZER  : Federal officials lay out road map for post-vaccine life as third wave..
AQ
05/14MODERNA  : The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada
AQ
05/14MODERNA  : Nova Scotia offers COVID-19 vaccine appointments to people aged 35 an..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 18 363 M - -
Net income 2021 10 203 M - -
Net cash 2021 11 650 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,54x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 64 799 M 64 799 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,89x
EV / Sales 2022 2,79x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Moderna, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 166,60 $
Last Close Price 161,38 $
Spread / Highest target 43,1%
Spread / Average Target 3,23%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MODERNA, INC.54.48%64 799
LONZA GROUP AG-0.81%46 408
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.30.62%44 856
CELLTRION, INC.-24.65%32 736
SEAGEN INC.-15.78%26 768
CUREVAC N.V.35.67%21 497