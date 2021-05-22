Moderna : U.S. administers 283.9 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC

May 22 (Reuters) - The United States has administered
283,941,223 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Saturday morning
and distributed 357,250,375 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention said.
Those figures are up from the 281,595,351 vaccine doses the
CDC said had gone into arms by May 21 out of 354,914,965 doses
delivered.
The agency said 162,470,794 people had received at least one
dose while 129,006,463 people are fully vaccinated as of
Saturday.
The CDC tally includes the two-dose vaccines from Moderna
and Pfizer/BioNTech and Johnson &
Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6 a.m. ET Saturday.
