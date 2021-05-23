Moderna : U.S. administers 285.7 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

May 23 (Reuters) - The United States has administered
285,720,586 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of
Sunday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention said.
The figure is up from the 283,941,223 vaccine doses the CDC
said had been administered out of 357,250,375 doses delivered by
May 22.
The agency said 163,309,414 people had received at least one
dose while 130,014,175 people are fully vaccinated as of Sunday.
The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna
and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as
Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET
Sunday.
