Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Moderna, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRNA   US60770K1079

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Moderna : U.S. administers 294.9 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

05/30/2021 | 02:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

May 30 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 294,928,850 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Sunday morning and distributed 366,316,945 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 293,705,050 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by May 29 out of 366,314,625 doses delivered.

The agency said 167,733,972 people had received at least one dose while 135,087,319 people are fully vaccinated as of Sunday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6 a.m. ET (1000 GMT) on Sunday. (Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2021
All news about MODERNA, INC.
02:24pMODERNA  : U.S. administers 294.9 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC
RE
02:18pMODERNA  : U.S. CDC Says Administered 294.9 Mln Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine As Of ..
RE
03:59aTaiwan signs local deals for up to 20 mln COVID shots
RE
05/29Foxconn founder says hopes to import BioNTech COVID shots for Taiwan
RE
05/28MODERNA  : COVID-19 vaccines effective for cancer patients, study finds
AQ
05/28MODERNA  : The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada for Friday, May 28
AQ
05/28MODERNA  : U.S. CDC Says Delivered 362,375,765 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine As Of M..
RE
05/28European Union Approves Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine for Adolescents
DJ
05/28MODERNA  : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in June 2021
BU
05/28Who have provinces pegged to receive COVID-19 vaccines in the coming weeks?
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 18 635 M - -
Net income 2021 10 392 M - -
Net cash 2021 11 520 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,50x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 74 287 M 74 287 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,37x
EV / Sales 2022 3,36x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Moderna, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 166,60 $
Last Close Price 185,01 $
Spread / Highest target 24,9%
Spread / Average Target -9,95%
Spread / Lowest Target -55,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MODERNA, INC.77.09%74 287
LONZA GROUP AG2.39%48 077
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.34.04%46 029
CELLTRION, INC.-23.82%33 536
SEAGEN INC.-11.30%28 192
HANGZHOU TIGERMED CONSULTING CO., LTD6.31%22 668