    MRNA   US60770K1079

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
Moderna : U.S. administers 303.9 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

06/08/2021 | 05:20pm EDT
June 8 (Reuters) - The United States had administered 303,923,667 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and distributed 372,100,285 doses in the country as of Tuesday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 302,851,917 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by June 7 out of 371,520,735 doses delivered.

The agency said 171,731,584 people had received at least one dose while 140,441,957 people are fully vaccinated as of Tuesday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday. (Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 18 635 M - -
Net income 2021 10 392 M - -
Net cash 2021 11 520 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,90x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 88 163 M 88 163 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,11x
EV / Sales 2022 4,24x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Moderna, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 167,60 $
Last Close Price 219,57 $
Spread / Highest target 12,0%
Spread / Average Target -23,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -62,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MODERNA, INC.110.18%88 163
LONZA GROUP LTD7.24%50 511
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.30.16%44 695
CELLTRION, INC.-26.32%32 506
SEAGEN INC.-12.06%27 949
HANGZHOU TIGERMED CONSULTING CO., LTD15.09%24 410