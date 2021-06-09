Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Moderna, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    MRNA   US60770K1079

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Moderna : U.S. administers 304.8 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

06/09/2021 | 05:16pm EDT
June 9 (Reuters) - The United States had administered 304,753,476 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and distributed 372,495,525 doses in the country as of Wednesday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The figures were up from the 303,923,667 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by June 8, out of 372,100,285 doses delivered.

The agency said 172,054,276 people had received at least one dose, while 140,980,110 people were fully vaccinated as of Wednesday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday. (Reporting by Sahil Shaw in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2021
