Moderna : U.S. administers 304.8 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

June 9 (Reuters) - The United States had administered
304,753,476 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and distributed
372,495,525 doses in the country as of Wednesday morning, the
U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
The figures were up from the 303,923,667 vaccine doses the
CDC said had gone into arms by June 8, out of 372,100,285 doses
delivered.
The agency said 172,054,276 people had received at least one
dose, while 140,980,110 people were fully vaccinated as of
Wednesday.
The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna
and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as
Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET
on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Sahil Shaw in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini
Ganguli)