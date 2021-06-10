Log in
    MRNA   US60770K1079

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
Moderna : U.S. administers 305.7 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

06/10/2021 | 05:33pm EDT
June 10 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 305,687,618 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and distributed 372,830,865 doses in the country as of Thursday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The figures are up from the 304,753,476 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by June 9, out of 372,495,525 doses delivered.

The agency said 172,423,605 people had received at least one dose, while 141,583,252 people were fully vaccinated as of Thursday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Thursday. (Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 18 604 M - -
Net income 2021 10 714 M - -
Net cash 2021 11 520 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,82x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 87 308 M 87 308 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,07x
EV / Sales 2022 4,18x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Moderna, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 168,87 $
Last Close Price 217,44 $
Spread / Highest target 13,1%
Spread / Average Target -22,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -61,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MODERNA, INC.108.14%87 308
LONZA GROUP AG13.40%53 488
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.33.61%45 880
CELLTRION, INC.-26.32%31 999
SEAGEN INC.-11.16%28 236
HANGZHOU TIGERMED CONSULTING CO., LTD15.09%24 255