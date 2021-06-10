Moderna : U.S. administers 305.7 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

June 10 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 305,687,618 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and distributed 372,830,865 doses in the country as of Thursday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The figures are up from the 304,753,476 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by June 9, out of 372,495,525 doses delivered.

The agency said 172,423,605 people had received at least one dose, while 141,583,252 people were fully vaccinated as of Thursday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Thursday. (Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)