Moderna : U.S. administers 306.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

June 11 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 306,509,795 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and distributed 373,413,945 doses in the country as of Friday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures were up from the 305,687,618 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by June 10 out of 372,830,865 doses delivered.

The agency said 172,758,350 people had received at least one dose, while 142,095,530 people were fully vaccinated as of Friday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Friday. (Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)