    MRNA   US60770K1079

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
Moderna : U.S. administers 306.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

06/11/2021 | 05:15pm EDT
June 11 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 306,509,795 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and distributed 373,413,945 doses in the country as of Friday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures were up from the 305,687,618 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by June 10 out of 372,830,865 doses delivered.

The agency said 172,758,350 people had received at least one dose, while 142,095,530 people were fully vaccinated as of Friday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Friday. (Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 18 604 M - -
Net income 2021 10 714 M - -
Net cash 2021 11 520 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,80x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 87 132 M 87 132 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,06x
EV / Sales 2022 4,17x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 90,3%
Moderna, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 168,87 $
Last Close Price 217,00 $
Spread / Highest target 13,4%
Spread / Average Target -22,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -61,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MODERNA, INC.107.72%87 132
LONZA GROUP AG14.87%54 168
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.35.51%46 535
CELLTRION, INC.-26.04%32 504
SEAGEN INC.-9.51%28 760
HANGZHOU TIGERMED CONSULTING CO., LTD13.85%24 609