Moderna : U.S. administers 310.6 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

June 14 (Reuters) - The United States has administered
310,645,827 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of
Monday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention said.
The figure is up from the 309,322,545 vaccine doses the CDC
said had gone into arms by June. 13 out of 374,398,105 doses
delivered.
The agency said 174,234,573 people had received at least one
dose, while 144,919,339 people are fully vaccinated as of
Monday.
The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna
and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as
Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET
on Monday.
The number of vaccine doses delivered remained at
374,398,105, as of Monday morning as shipments are not always
sent on Sundays, according to the CDC.
(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy
Caren Daniel)