MODERNA, INC.

Moderna : U.S. administers 310.6 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

06/14/2021
June 14 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 310,645,827 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Monday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The figure is up from the 309,322,545 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by June. 13 out of 374,398,105 doses delivered.

The agency said 174,234,573 people had received at least one dose, while 144,919,339 people are fully vaccinated as of Monday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Monday.

The number of vaccine doses delivered remained at 374,398,105, as of Monday morning as shipments are not always sent on Sundays, according to the CDC. (Reporting by Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 18 604 M - -
Net income 2021 10 714 M - -
Net cash 2021 11 520 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,88x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 87 874 M 87 874 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,10x
EV / Sales 2022 4,22x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 90,3%
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 168,87 $
Last Close Price 218,85 $
Spread / Highest target 12,4%
Spread / Average Target -22,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -62,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MODERNA, INC.109.49%87 874
LONZA GROUP AG16.32%54 656
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.35.87%46 658
CELLTRION, INC.-21.73%32 458
SEAGEN INC.-10.60%28 416
HANGZHOU TIGERMED CONSULTING CO., LTD13.85%24 128