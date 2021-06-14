Moderna : U.S. administers 310.6 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

June 14 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 310,645,827 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Monday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The figure is up from the 309,322,545 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by June. 13 out of 374,398,105 doses delivered.

The agency said 174,234,573 people had received at least one dose, while 144,919,339 people are fully vaccinated as of Monday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Monday.

The number of vaccine doses delivered remained at 374,398,105, as of Monday morning as shipments are not always sent on Sundays, according to the CDC. (Reporting by Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)