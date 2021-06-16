Moderna : U.S. administers 312.9 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

June 16 (Reuters) - The United States has administered
312,915,170 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and distributed
375,186,675 doses in the country as of Wednesday morning, the
U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
Those figures are up from the 311,886,674 vaccine doses the
CDC said had gone into arms by June 15 out of 374,865,165 doses
delivered.
The agency said 175,053,401 people had received at least one
dose while 146,456,124 people are fully vaccinated as of
Wednesday.
The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna
and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as
Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET
on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru)