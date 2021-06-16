Moderna : U.S. administers 312.9 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

June 16 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 312,915,170 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and distributed 375,186,675 doses in the country as of Wednesday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 311,886,674 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by June 15 out of 374,865,165 doses delivered.

The agency said 175,053,401 people had received at least one dose while 146,456,124 people are fully vaccinated as of Wednesday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday. (Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru)