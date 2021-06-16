Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Moderna, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRNA   US60770K1079

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Moderna : U.S. administers 312.9 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

06/16/2021 | 02:23pm EDT
June 16 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 312,915,170 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and distributed 375,186,675 doses in the country as of Wednesday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 311,886,674 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by June 15 out of 374,865,165 doses delivered.

The agency said 175,053,401 people had received at least one dose while 146,456,124 people are fully vaccinated as of Wednesday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday. (Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 18 664 M - -
Net income 2021 10 397 M - -
Net cash 2021 11 520 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,17x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 80 944 M 80 944 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,72x
EV / Sales 2022 3,78x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Moderna, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 168,87 $
Last Close Price 201,59 $
Spread / Highest target 22,0%
Spread / Average Target -16,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -58,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MODERNA, INC.92.96%80 944
LONZA GROUP AG16.07%54 601
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.37.73%47 315
CELLTRION, INC.-24.37%33 588
SEAGEN INC.-12.48%27 797
HANGZHOU TIGERMED CONSULTING CO., LTD10.14%24 192