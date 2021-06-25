Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Moderna, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    MRNA   US60770K1079

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
Moderna : U.S. administers 321.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

06/25/2021 | 02:55pm EDT
June 25 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 321,199,379 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Friday morning and distributed 380,222,670 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 320,687,205 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by June 24 out of 379,248,700 doses delivered.

The agency said 178,491,147 people had received at least one dose, while 151,615,554 people are fully vaccinated as of Friday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Friday. (Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 18 632 M - -
Net income 2021 10 719 M - -
Net cash 2021 11 520 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,92x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 88 392 M 88 392 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,13x
EV / Sales 2022 4,25x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Moderna, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 220,14 $
Average target price 168,87 $
Spread / Average Target -23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MODERNA, INC.110.72%88 392
LONZA GROUP AG16.70%53 670
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.34.45%46 441
CELLTRION, INC.-22.42%33 607
SEAGEN INC.-10.13%28 564
PHARMARON BEIJING CO., LTD.73.47%24 838