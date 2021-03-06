Moderna : U.S. administers 87.9 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

March 6 (Reuters) - The United States has administered
87,912,323 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Saturday morning and
delivered 116,355,405 doses, the Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention said.
The tally of doses are for both Moderna Inc and
Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE vaccines as of 6:00
a.m. ET on Saturday, the agency said.
According to the tally posted on March 5, the agency had
administered 85,008,094 doses, and distributed 114,133,115
doses.
The agency said 57,358,849 people had received one or more
doses, while 29,776,160 people have received the second dose as
of Saturday.
A total of 7,349,495 vaccine doses have been administered in
long-term care facilities, the agency said.
(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard
Chang)