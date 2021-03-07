Log in
Moderna : U.S. administers 90.35 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

03/07/2021 | 01:43pm EST
March 7 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 90,351,750 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Sunday morning and distributed 116,363,405 doses, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The vaccine doses are for both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines as of 9 a.m. ET (1400 GMT) on Sunday, the agency said.

According to the tally posted on March 6, the agency had administered 87,912,323 doses of the vaccines, and distributed 116,355,405 doses.

The agency said 58,873,710 people had received one or more doses while 30,686,881 people have received the second dose as of Sunday.

A total of 7,389,102 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said. (Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2021
