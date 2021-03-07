Moderna : U.S. administers 90.35 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

March 7 (Reuters) - The United States has administered
90,351,750 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Sunday morning and
distributed 116,363,405 doses, the Centers for Disease Control
and Prevention said.
The vaccine doses are for both Moderna and
Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines as of 9 a.m. ET
(1400 GMT) on Sunday, the agency said.
According to the tally posted on March 6, the agency had
administered 87,912,323 doses of the vaccines, and distributed
116,355,405 doses.
The agency said 58,873,710 people had received one or more
doses while 30,686,881 people have received the second dose as
of Sunday.
A total of 7,389,102 vaccine doses have been administered in
long-term care facilities, the agency said.
(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)