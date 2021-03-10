Log in
MODERNA, INC.

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
Moderna : U.S. administers 95.7 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

03/10/2021 | 01:42pm EST
The United States has administered 95,721,290 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country and distributed 127,869,155 doses as of Wednesday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday.

The tally is for Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech, and Johnson & Johnson's vaccines as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, the agency said.

According to the tally posted on March 9, the agency had administered 93,692,598 doses of the vaccines, and distributed 123,232,775 doses.

The agency said 62,451,150 people had received at least one dose, while 32,904,161 people were fully vaccinated.

A total of 7,445,798 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said. (Reporting by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2021
