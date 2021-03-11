Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Moderna, Inc.    MRNA

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
Moderna : U.S. administers 98.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

03/11/2021 | 03:18pm EST
March 8 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 98,203,893 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country and distributed 131,131,470 doses as of Thursday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The tally is for Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech, and Johnson & Johnson's vaccines as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, the agency said.

According to the tally posted on March 10, the agency had administered 95,721,290 doses of the vaccines, and distributed 127,869,155 doses.

The agency said 64,071,674 people had received at least one dose, while 33,863,127 people were fully vaccinated.

A total of 7,473,597 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said. (Reporting by Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 17 037 M - -
Net income 2021 8 992 M - -
Net cash 2021 11 953 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,18x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 51 968 M 51 968 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,35x
EV / Sales 2022 2,40x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 89,1%
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Moderna, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 166,21 $
Last Close Price 129,75 $
Spread / Highest target 60,3%
Spread / Average Target 28,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MODERNA, INC.25.27%51 870
LONZA GROUP AG-4.18%43 378
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.5.70%36 386
CELLTRION, INC.-18.38%34 137
SEAGEN INC.-14.61%27 093
INCYTE CORPORATION-9.05%17 225
