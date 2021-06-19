Log in
    MRNA   US60770K1079

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
Moderna : U.S. administers more than 317 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

06/19/2021
June 19 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 317,117,797 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning and distributed 379,003,410 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 316,048,776 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by June 18 out of 377,935,390 doses delivered.

The agency said 176,737,141 people had received at least one dose while 149,125,164 people are fully vaccinated as of Saturday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna MRNA.O and Pfizer/BioNTech PFE.N, BNTX.O, as well as Johnson & Johnson's JNJ.N one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Friday. (Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 18 664 M - -
Net income 2021 10 397 M - -
Net cash 2021 11 520 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,08x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 79 980 M 79 980 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,67x
EV / Sales 2022 3,72x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 90,3%
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 168,87 $
Last Close Price 199,19 $
Spread / Highest target 23,5%
Spread / Average Target -15,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -58,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MODERNA, INC.90.67%79 980
LONZA GROUP LTD14.63%52 508
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.33.76%45 934
CELLTRION, INC.-24.79%32 465
SEAGEN INC.-10.75%28 367
HANGZHOU TIGERMED CONSULTING CO., LTD14.49%24 102