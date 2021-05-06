Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Moderna, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRNA   US60770K1079

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Moderna : U.S. administers nearly 252 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

05/06/2021 | 05:12pm EDT
May 6 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 251,973,752 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Thursday morning and distributed 324,610,185 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday.

Those figures are up from the 249,566,820 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Wednesday out of 321,549,335 doses delivered.

The agency said 149,462,265 people had received at least one dose while 108,926,627 people are fully vaccinated as of Thursday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Thursday.

A total of 7,805,656 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said. (Reporting by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 17 748 M - -
Net income 2021 10 482 M - -
Net cash 2021 11 052 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,44x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 65 222 M 65 222 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,05x
EV / Sales 2022 3,25x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 89,0%
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 163,20 $
Last Close Price 162,84 $
Spread / Highest target 43,7%
Spread / Average Target 0,22%
Spread / Lowest Target -51,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MODERNA, INC.55.87%65 222
LONZA GROUP AG2.85%47 572
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.29.45%44 454
CELLTRION, INC.-27.58%31 514
SEAGEN INC.-22.87%24 514
CUREVAC N.V.24.83%21 497