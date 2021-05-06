Moderna : U.S. administers nearly 252 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

May 6 (Reuters) - The United States has administered
251,973,752 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of
Thursday morning and distributed 324,610,185 doses, the U.S.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday.
Those figures are up from the 249,566,820 vaccine doses the
CDC said had gone into arms by Wednesday out of 321,549,335
doses delivered.
The agency said 149,462,265 people had received at least one
dose while 108,926,627 people are fully vaccinated as of
Thursday.
The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna
and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as
Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET
on Thursday.
A total of 7,805,656 vaccine doses have been administered in
long-term care facilities, the agency said.
