  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Moderna, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRNA   US60770K1079

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Moderna : U.S. administers nearly 287 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

05/24/2021 | 02:21pm EDT
May 24 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 286,890,900 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Monday morning and distributed 357,250,475 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The number of administered doses is up from the 285,720,586 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Sunday.

CDC said 163,907,827 received at least one dose, while 130,615,797 people are fully vaccinated as of Monday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Monday. The number of vaccine doses delivered was at 357,250,475 as of Monday morning from 357,250,375 doses as of May 22, as shipments are not always sent on Sundays, according to the CDC. (Reporting by Amruta Khandekar and Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 18 369 M - -
Net income 2021 10 203 M - -
Net cash 2021 11 650 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,55x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 64 827 M 64 827 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,89x
EV / Sales 2022 2,79x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Moderna, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 166,60 $
Last Close Price 161,45 $
Spread / Highest target 43,1%
Spread / Average Target 3,19%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MODERNA, INC.54.54%64 827
LONZA GROUP AG0.11%47 104
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.33.37%45 799
CELLTRION, INC.-27.02%32 590
SEAGEN INC.-12.45%27 828
CUREVAC N.V.42.27%21 497