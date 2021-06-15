Moderna : U.S. administers nearly 311.9 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

June 15 (Reuters) - The United States has administered
311,886,674 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of
Tuesday morning and distributed 374,865,165 doses, the U.S.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
Those figures are up from the 310,645,827 vaccine doses the
CDC said had gone into arms by June 14 out of 374,398,105 doses
delivered.
The agency said 174,674,144 people had received at least one
dose while 145,768,367 people are fully vaccinated as of
Tuesday.
The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna
and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as
Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET
on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru)