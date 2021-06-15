Log in
    MRNA   US60770K1079

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
Moderna : U.S. administers nearly 311.9 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

06/15/2021
June 15 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 311,886,674 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Tuesday morning and distributed 374,865,165 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 310,645,827 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by June 14 out of 374,398,105 doses delivered.

The agency said 174,674,144 people had received at least one dose while 145,768,367 people are fully vaccinated as of Tuesday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday. (Reporting by Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 18 604 M - -
Net income 2021 10 714 M - -
Net cash 2021 11 520 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,41x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 83 281 M 83 281 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,86x
EV / Sales 2022 3,93x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 90,3%
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 168,87 $
Last Close Price 207,41 $
Spread / Highest target 18,6%
Spread / Average Target -18,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -60,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MODERNA, INC.98.54%83 281
LONZA GROUP AG16.84%54 908
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.36.45%46 855
CELLTRION, INC.-23.40%34 341
SEAGEN INC.-10.76%28 363
HANGZHOU TIGERMED CONSULTING CO., LTD14.58%24 129