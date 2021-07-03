Moderna : U.S. administers nearly 330 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

The United States has administered 329,970,551 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning and distributed 383,067,560 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Saturday.

Those figures are up from the 328,809,470 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by July 2 out of 382,636,520 doses delivered.

The agency said 182,109,860 people had received at least one dose while 156,982,549 people are fully vaccinated as of Saturday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Saturday. (Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)