    MRNA   US60770K1079

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
Moderna : U.S. administers nearly 333 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

07/09/2021
July 9 (Reuters) - The United States had administered 332,966,409 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Friday morning and distributed 386,058,070 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 332,345,797 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by July 8 out of 385,495,790 doses delivered.

The agency said 183,542,871 people had received at least one dose while 158,629,431 people were fully vaccinated as of Friday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Friday. (Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 18 664 M - -
Net income 2021 10 397 M - -
Net cash 2021 11 520 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,44x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 93 472 M 93 472 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,39x
EV / Sales 2022 4,57x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 90,3%
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 232,79 $
Average target price 168,87 $
Spread / Average Target -27,5%
Managers and Directors
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MODERNA, INC.122.83%88 312
LONZA GROUP AG17.69%53 538
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.38.87%47 022
CELLTRION, INC.-27.02%32 170
SEAGEN INC.-14.95%28 525
HANGZHOU TIGERMED CONSULTING CO., LTD-2.30%25 482