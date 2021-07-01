Moderna : U.S. administers over 328 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

July 1 (Reuters) - The United States had administered
328,152,304 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of
Thursday morning and distributed 382,283,990 doses, the U.S.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
Those figures are up from the 326,521,526 vaccine doses the
CDC said had gone into arms by June 30 out of 381,949,830 doses
delivered.
The agency said 181,339,416 people had received at least one
dose while 155,884,601 people had been fully vaccinated as of
Thursday.
The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna
and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as
Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET
on Thursday.
(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay
Dwivedi)