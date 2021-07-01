Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Moderna, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRNA   US60770K1079

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Moderna : U.S. administers over 328 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

07/01/2021 | 01:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

July 1 (Reuters) - The United States had administered 328,152,304 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Thursday morning and distributed 382,283,990 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 326,521,526 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by June 30 out of 381,949,830 doses delivered.

The agency said 181,339,416 people had received at least one dose while 155,884,601 people had been fully vaccinated as of Thursday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Thursday. (Reporting by Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2021
All news about MODERNA, INC.
01:52pMODERNA  : U.S. administers over 328 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC
RE
01:41pMODERNA  : U.S. CDC Says Administered About 328.2 mln Doses Of Covid-19 Vaccine ..
RE
10:33aMODERNA  : Starts Producing COVID-19 Vaccine at French Site
MT
10:18aMODERNA  : Begins Manufacturing COVID-19 Vaccine at French Site
MT
09:34aMODERNA  : Announces Recipharm Site in France Manufacturing COVID-19 Vaccine Mod..
BU
06:27aEUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING  : Stocks Jump to Open -2-
DJ
06/30India's Zydus Cadila seeks approval for its 3-dose COVID vaccine
RE
06/30CureVac COVID-19 vaccine records only 48% efficacy in final trial readout
RE
06/30CureVac COVID-19 vaccine records only 48% efficacy in final trial readout
RE
06/30MODERNA  : U.S. CDC Says Administered 326,521,526 Doses Of Covid-19 Vaccine As O..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 18 664 M - -
Net income 2021 10 397 M - -
Net cash 2021 11 520 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,53x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 94 351 M 94 351 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,44x
EV / Sales 2022 4,62x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Moderna, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 234,98 $
Average target price 168,87 $
Spread / Average Target -28,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MODERNA, INC.124.93%88 312
LONZA GROUP AG15.30%53 538
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.35.25%47 022
CELLTRION, INC.-25.49%32 170
SEAGEN INC.-9.86%28 525
HANGZHOU TIGERMED CONSULTING CO., LTD26.55%25 482