Moderna : U.S. drug distributors urge govt to boost COVID-19 vaccine supply network

March 15 (Reuters) - Three major U.S. drug distributors have
requested the government to expand the COVID-19 vaccine supply
chain network as the country strives to immunize its population
against the novel coronavirus as quickly as possible.
AmerisourceBergen Corp, Cardinal Health Inc
and Henry Schein Inc in a letter urged officials to
develop a plan of action aimed at identifying ways to move the
vaccines safely and quickly to administrators and vaccination
sites.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency, to whom the letter
was addressed, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request
for comment.
The companies said on Monday the existing healthcare
network, including pharmacies, doctors' offices, hospitals and
other healthcare providers, will need to be activated to achieve
herd immunity against the virus.
Reuters first reported in January that Cardinal Health and
AmerisourceBergen Corp were in talks with federal officials
about increasing the number of companies shipping coronavirus
vaccines as part of the Biden administration's push to speed up
inoculations. (https://reut.rs/3rSvlGu)
The U.S government in February authorized Johnson &
Johnson's single-dose COVID-19 vaccine for emergency
use, making it the third vaccine to become available in the
country, after those developed by Pfizer Inc and Moderna
Inc received authorization late last year.
