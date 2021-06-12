Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Moderna, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRNA   US60770K1079

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Moderna : U.S. has administered 308.1 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines, CDC says

06/12/2021 | 06:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

June 12 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 308,112,728 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and distributed 374,397,205 doses in the country as of Saturday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures were up from the 306,509,795 doses of vaccine that the CDC said had been administered as of June 11, out of 373,413,945 doses delivered.

The agency said 173,391,711 people in the country had received at least one dose of a vaccine, while 143,119,077 people were fully vaccinated as of 6 a.m. EDT on Saturday.

The CDC tally includes the two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine. (Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru Editing by Paul Simao)


© Reuters 2021
All news about MODERNA, INC.
06/12MODERNA  : U.S. has administered 308.1 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines, CDC says
RE
06/12MODERNA  : U.S. CDC Says Delivered 374,397,205 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine As Of J..
RE
06/11MODERNA  : More Moderna vaccine on the way to B.C. as adults with first dose top..
AQ
06/11MODERNA  : U.S. administers 306.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC
RE
06/11MODERNA  : U.S. CDC Says Administered 306,509,795 Doses Of Covid-19 Vaccine As O..
RE
06/11MODERNA, GAMESTOP, AMAZON.COM : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
06/11MODERNA  : Statement on Myocarditis and Pericarditis
PU
06/11FDA Approves Export of Covid-19 Vaccine Doses From Troubled Baltimore Plan --..
DJ
06/11European Shares Rise as UK GDP Tops Estimates
MT
06/11FDA Approves Export of Covid-19 Vaccine Doses from Troubled Baltimore Plant
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 18 604 M - -
Net income 2021 10 714 M - -
Net cash 2021 11 520 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,88x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 87 874 M 87 874 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,10x
EV / Sales 2022 4,22x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Moderna, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 168,87 $
Last Close Price 218,85 $
Spread / Highest target 12,4%
Spread / Average Target -22,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -62,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MODERNA, INC.109.49%87 874
LONZA GROUP AG16.32%54 656
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.35.87%46 658
CELLTRION, INC.-26.04%32 458
SEAGEN INC.-10.60%28 416
HANGZHOU TIGERMED CONSULTING CO., LTD13.85%24 128