Moderna : U.S. has administered 308.1 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines, CDC says

June 12 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 308,112,728 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and distributed 374,397,205 doses in the country as of Saturday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures were up from the 306,509,795 doses of vaccine that the CDC said had been administered as of June 11, out of 373,413,945 doses delivered.

The agency said 173,391,711 people in the country had received at least one dose of a vaccine, while 143,119,077 people were fully vaccinated as of 6 a.m. EDT on Saturday.

The CDC tally includes the two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine. (Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru Editing by Paul Simao)