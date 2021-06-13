Moderna : U.S. has administered 309.3 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines, CDC says

June 13 (Reuters) - The United States had administered
309,322,545 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and distributed
374,398,105 doses in the country as of Sunday morning, the U.S.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
Those figures were up from the 308,112,728 doses of vaccine
that the CDC said had been administered as of Saturday, out of
374,397,205 doses delivered.
The agency said 173,840,483 people in the United States had
received at least one dose of a vaccine, while 143,921,222
people were fully vaccinated as of 6 a.m. EDT on Sunday.
The CDC tally includes the two-dose vaccines from Moderna
Inc and Pfizer Inc/BioNTech/ as well
as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.
