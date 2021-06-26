Log in
    MRNA   US60770K1079

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
Moderna : U.S. reaches 322 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered -CDC

06/26/2021 | 02:15pm EDT
June 26 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 322,123,103 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning, and distributed 381,276,030 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Saturday.

Those figures are up from the 321,199,379 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by June 25 out of 380,222,670 doses delivered.

The agency said 178,873,816 people had received at least one shot, while 152,184,243 in the United States are fully vaccinated as of Saturday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Saturday. (Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Bill Berkrot)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 18 632 M - -
Net income 2021 10 719 M - -
Net cash 2021 11 520 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,92x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 88 312 M 88 312 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,12x
EV / Sales 2022 4,24x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Moderna, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 219,94 $
Average target price 168,87 $
Spread / Average Target -23,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MODERNA, INC.110.53%88 312
LONZA GROUP AG16.21%53 538
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.36.93%47 022
CELLTRION, INC.-26.04%32 170
SEAGEN INC.-10.25%28 525
HANGZHOU TIGERMED CONSULTING CO., LTD20.62%25 482