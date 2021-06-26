Moderna : U.S. reaches 322 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered -CDC

June 26 (Reuters) - The United States has administered
322,123,103 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of
Saturday morning, and distributed 381,276,030 doses, the U.S.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on
Saturday.
Those figures are up from the 321,199,379 vaccine doses the
CDC said had gone into arms by June 25 out of 380,222,670 doses
delivered.
The agency said 178,873,816 people had received at least one
shot, while 152,184,243 in the United States are fully
vaccinated as of Saturday.
The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna
and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as
Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET
on Saturday.
