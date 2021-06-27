Moderna : U.S. reaches 323 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered -CDC

June 27 (Reuters) - The United States has administered
323,327,328 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of
Sunday morning, and distributed 381,282,720 doses, the U.S.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.
Those figures are up from the 322,123,103 vaccine doses the
CDC said had gone into arms by June 26 out of 381,276,030 doses
delivered.
The agency said 179,261,269 people had received at least one
shot, while 153,028,665 in the United States are fully
vaccinated as of Sunday.
The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna Inc
and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as
Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6 a.m. EDT
(1000 GMT) on Sunday.
