Moderna : U.S. scientists doubtful of one-shot regimen for Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines - WSJ

March 6 (Reuters) - U.S. scientists are skeptical of a
one-shot regimen for Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc
COVID-19 vaccines, saying there isn't enough evidence that a
single dose provides long-term protection, the Wall Street
Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/u-s-scientists-skeptical-of-one-shot-regimen-for-pfizer-moderna-covid-vaccines-11615064919?mod=latest_headlines.
"It is essential that these vaccines be used as authorized
by FDA in order to prevent Covid-19 and related hospitalizations
and death," Peter Marks, director of the FDA's Center for
Biologics Evaluation and Research, told the Journal.
(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel
Wallis)