MODERNA, INC.

MODERNA, INC.

MRNA
Moderna : U.S. scientists doubtful of one-shot regimen for Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines - WSJ

03/06/2021 | 04:25pm EST
March 6 (Reuters) - U.S. scientists are skeptical of a one-shot regimen for Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc COVID-19 vaccines, saying there isn't enough evidence that a single dose provides long-term protection, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/u-s-scientists-skeptical-of-one-shot-regimen-for-pfizer-moderna-covid-vaccines-11615064919?mod=latest_headlines.

"It is essential that these vaccines be used as authorized by FDA in order to prevent Covid-19 and related hospitalizations and death," Peter Marks, director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, told the Journal. (Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 16 971 M - -
Net income 2021 8 564 M - -
Net cash 2021 11 953 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,28x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 52 846 M 52 846 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,41x
EV / Sales 2022 2,46x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 89,1%
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 169,07 $
Last Close Price 132,19 $
Spread / Highest target 57,3%
Spread / Average Target 27,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MODERNA, INC.26.64%52 846
LONZA GROUP AG-4.22%42 551
CELLTRION, INC.-16.02%36 379
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.5.36%36 202
SEAGEN INC.-16.95%27 057
HANGZHOU TIGERMED CONSULTING CO.,LTD-12.77%18 486
