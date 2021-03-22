Moderna : UK does not want to see COVID vaccine export controls, says PM's spokesman

LONDON, March 22 (Reuters) - Britain does not want to see
other countries placing export restrictions on COVID-19
vaccinations, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said
on Monday, declining to comment on whether London was
considering retaliatory measures.
"I am not going to get into hypotheticals but our position
is clear is that we do not want to see countries placing export
restrictions on vaccinations. Again it's an international effort
and we want to work with other countries and other governments
as we move forward," he told reporters.
"We remain confident in our supplies."
(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Sarah Young)