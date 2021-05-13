Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Moderna, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRNA   US60770K1079

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Moderna : Vaccine waiver talks a chance for WTO to show its relevance -U.S. trade chief Tai

05/13/2021 | 02:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, May 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Thursday that World Trade Organization negotiations over intellectual property waivers for COVID-19 vaccines is a chance for the deeply divided trade body to make itself relevant to the world's needs.

Tai, speaking to the House Ways and Means Committee, said she was committed to entering negotiations that take into account concerns from all sides, including drug companies.

"The WTO has not got a record of moving quickly, or getting to yes, across 164 members who must all agree, very often," Tai said. "This is the opportunity for the WTO to show its relevance for mankind."

For a second day in a row, Tai heard criticism from Republican lawmakers that the intellectual property rights waiver will give critical biopharmaceutical technology to China, Russia and other strategic rivals while failing to increase vaccine supplies.

Republican Representative Devin Nunes told Tai that he is concerned China is one of the few countries that could quickly manufacture messenger RNA vaccines, a technology partly developed with U.S. tax dollars.

"It really seems like they (China) want to steal this very new technology, especially as it relates to the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines."

Tai said the administration was working to exercise leadership on the issue to try to reach a solution that saves lives and puts the world back on a faster growth track, which will benefit the United States.

India and South Africa, the proponents of the original, much broader proposal are expressing "that they feel extremely vulnerable in not having access to vaccines and not being able to make them either," Tai said,

On Wednesday, Tai told a Senate hearing that companies making vaccines could be "a hero" by helping the world gain increased access to COVID-19 vaccines.

She declined to discuss details of her consultations with drug companies before announcing the decision to join WTO waiver negotiations last week, but said that some are driven by more than their obligations to shareholders.

"Some of them do see themselves as important actors in the public health ecosystem in the world."

Tai said that the intellectual property waiver was just one of a number of actions that would be required to increase manufacturing and equitable distribution of vaccines around the world. (Reporting by David Lawder Editing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2021
All news about MODERNA, INC.
02:41pMODERNA  : Vaccine waiver talks a chance for WTO to show its relevance -U.S. tra..
RE
10:57aGLAXOSMITHKLINE  : CureVac-GSK coronavirus variant vaccine generates good immune..
RE
10:09aNAB Says Australia's COVID-19 Vaccine Pace Is Trending Higher
MT
09:01aTop scientists question the need for COVID-19 booster shots
RE
03:41aUK's 12-week vaccine delay could have saved lives, study says
AQ
02:31aMODERNA  : Second S.Korea expert panel backs approval of Moderna vaccine
RE
01:09aLONZA  : Moderna to Ship 25 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses to Australia By 2022
MT
05/12Australia signs deal for 25M Moderna doses through next year
AQ
05/12Australia seeks deal with Moderna for domestic production of mRNA vaccines
RE
05/12MODERNA  : Australia in 'active talks' with Moderna to locally produce mRNA vacc..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 18 363 M - -
Net income 2021 10 203 M - -
Net cash 2021 11 650 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,19x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 61 305 M 61 305 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,70x
EV / Sales 2022 2,57x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Moderna, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 166,60 $
Last Close Price 152,68 $
Spread / Highest target 51,3%
Spread / Average Target 9,12%
Spread / Lowest Target -45,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MODERNA, INC.46.15%61 305
LONZA GROUP AG-1.83%45 649
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.27.25%43 699
CELLTRION, INC.-26.88%31 675
SEAGEN INC.-17.34%26 272
CUREVAC N.V.15.90%21 497