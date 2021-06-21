Moderna : WHO setting up hub to make COVID-19 vaccines in SAfrica- Tedros

GENEVA, June 21 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization
(WHO) said on Monday that it is setting up a technology transfer
hub for producing mRNA COVID-19 vaccines in South Africa, which
could start manufacturing doses in 9 to 12 months.
WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus made the
announcement aimed at boosting access to vaccines across the
African continent, where cases and deaths had increased by
almost 40% over the past week.
"Today I am delighted to announce that WHO is in discussions
with a consortium of companies and institutions to establish a
technology transfer hub in South Africa," Tedros told a news
conference.
"The consortium involves a company Afrigen Biologics &
Vaccines, which will act as the hub both by manufacturing mRNA
vaccines itself & by providing training to a manufacturer
Biovac," he said.
WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said that there were
several options on the table, mainly smaller companies and
biotechs, adding: "But we are also in discussions with larger
mRNA companies and hope very much they will come on board."
Pfizer and BioNTech, along with Moderna
are the main producers of COVID-19 vaccines using mRNA
technology.
"We could see within 9-12 months vaccines being produced in
Africa, South Africa," Swaminathan said.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said: "Through this
initiative we will change the narrative of an Africa that is a
center of disease and poor development."
Ramaphosa, referring to talks at the World Trade
Organization (WTO) on its proposal for a waiver on intellectual
property on COVID-19 vaccines, added: "Today is historic and we
see this as a step in the right direction but it does not
distract us from our original proposal put together by India and
South Africa that we should see a TRIPS waiver at the WTO."
