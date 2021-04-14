Moderna : discusses COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing with Nexus Pharmaceuticals -sources

WASHINGTON, April 14 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc,
looking to boost production of its COVID-19 vaccine, met with
Nexus Pharmaceuticals to discuss manufacturing the shot at the
company's new plant in Wisconsin, which has the capacity to
process and fill 30 million doses a month, sources with
knowledge of the matter said.
The meeting between Moderna and the maker of specialty drugs
took place on Tuesday, the sources said.
Senior White House and administration officials, including
David Kessler, chief science officer for Covid response and Tim
Manning, COVID-19 supply coordinator, have facilitated
introductions and discussions between Nexus, Moderna and Johnson
& Johnson, according to two sources.
Even though President Joe Biden has said there would be
enough vaccines for all adults in the United States by May,
there could still be supply concerns later in the year,
particularly if people require a booster shot at some point to
protect against concerning virus variants that may be
circulating.
It remains unclear if the meeting will result in a deal to
manufacture vaccines at the Nexus plant, the sources said.
Funding from the Defense Production Act will be essential for a
deal to work, one of the sources said.
"Moderna is looking to produce more vaccines ... and Nexus
has the capacity to do it," one of the sources said.
Illinois-based Nexus does not currently manufacture COVID-19
vaccines but has built capacity to ramp up production at their
new plant in Wisconsin, one of the sources said.
The White House declined comment on the meeting. Nexus and
Moderna also declined comment.
On Tuesday, Moderna said it was on track to deliver 300
million doses to the United States by the end of July, in line
with its commitments. Moderna delivered 45 million
vaccines to U.S. states in March.
Moderna's chief executive on Wednesday said the company was
unlikely to markedly speed up its vaccine production in the next
few months, though it expects the output to have increased
significantly by 2022.
The Biden administration has previously brokered commitments
among rival drugmakers to boost COVID-19 vaccine production.
In March, Biden announced that Merck & Co will help
manufacture Johnson & Johnson's single-shot coronavirus vaccine.
Despite its efforts there have been significant setbacks.
For example, some 15 million doses of J&J's vaccine were
wasted due to contamination with ingredients from AstraZeneca's
shot at a Baltimore plant that was producing both. That Emergent
BioSolutions facility will now produce only the J&J
shot.
Separately, U.S. federal health agencies on Tuesday
recommended pausing use of the J&J COVID-19 vaccine while it
looks into six cases of rare brain blood clots in women under
age 50 who received the shot.
(Reporting by Nandita Bose in Washington, Additional reporting
by Alexandra Alper and Michael Erman, Editing by Chris Sanders
and Bill Berkrot)