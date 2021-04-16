Log in
    MRNA

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
Moderna : says vaccines to Canada to be delayed due to Europe shortfall

04/16/2021 | 11:41am EDT
April 16 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc said on Friday a shortfall in COVID-19 vaccine doses from its European supply chain will lead to a delay in deliveries to some countries including Canada.

Canada had earlier said the drugmaker would be delivering only 650,000 doses by April end as opposed to 1.2 million, and that one to two million doses of the 12.3 million doses scheduled for delivery in the second quarter would be delayed until the third.

Moderna officials in Europe did not immediately comment on the reason for the shortfalls in the second quarter or give the total number of countries that would be impacted.

"Vaccine manufacturing is a highly complex process and a number of elements, including human and material resources have factored into this volatility," said Patricia Gauthier, an executive at Moderna Canada.

Swiss contract drug manufacturer Lonza makes active ingredients for Moderna's vaccine in Visp, but it is still ramping up three new production lines that only once fully operational would have a capacity to produce 300 million shots annually. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru and Allison Martell in Toronto and John Miller in Zurich; Editing by Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONZA GROUP AG -0.68% 558.4 Delayed Quote.-1.16%
MODERNA, INC. 6.21% 169.4201 Delayed Quote.53.18%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 17 063 M - -
Net income 2021 9 097 M - -
Net cash 2021 11 099 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,22x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 64 032 M 64 032 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,10x
EV / Sales 2022 3,30x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 89,0%
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Moderna, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 167,36 $
Last Close Price 159,87 $
Spread / Highest target 46,4%
Spread / Average Target 4,68%
Spread / Lowest Target -50,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MODERNA, INC.53.18%64 032
LONZA GROUP AG-1.16%45 285
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.19.51%41 063
CELLTRION, INC.-13.79%37 856
SEAGEN INC.-14.56%27 131
INCYTE CORPORATION-5.48%18 291
