Moderna : says vaccines to Canada to be delayed due to Europe shortfall

April 16 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc said on Friday a
shortfall in COVID-19 vaccine doses from its European supply
chain will lead to a delay in deliveries to some countries
including Canada.
Canada had earlier said the drugmaker would be delivering
only 650,000 doses by April end as opposed to 1.2 million, and
that one to two million doses of the 12.3 million doses
scheduled for delivery in the second quarter would be delayed
until the third.
Moderna officials in Europe did not immediately comment on
the reason for the shortfalls in the second quarter or give the
total number of countries that would be impacted.
"Vaccine manufacturing is a highly complex process and a
number of elements, including human and material resources have
factored into this volatility," said Patricia Gauthier, an
executive at Moderna Canada.
Swiss contract drug manufacturer Lonza makes active
ingredients for Moderna's vaccine in Visp, but it is still
ramping up three new production lines that only once fully
operational would have a capacity to produce 300 million shots
annually.
