    MRNA   US60770K1079

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
Moderna : to Present at the Bank of America 2021 Healthcare Conference

05/07/2021 | 09:14am EDT
Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced that David Meline, Chief Financial Officer, and Lavina Talukdar, Senior Vice President & Head of Investor Relations, will participate in a fireside chat at the Bank of America 2021 Healthcare Conference on May 13th, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET.

A live webcast will be available under “Events and Presentations” in the Investors section of the Moderna website at investors.modernatx.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Moderna’s website for 30 days following the presentation.

About Moderna

In 10 years since its inception, Moderna has transformed from a science research-stage company advancing programs in the field of messenger RNA (mRNA), to an enterprise with a diverse clinical portfolio of vaccines and therapeutics across six modalities, a broad intellectual property portfolio in areas including mRNA and lipid nanoparticle formulation, and an integrated manufacturing plant that allows for both clinical and commercial production at scale and at unprecedented speed. Moderna maintains alliances with a broad range of domestic and overseas government and commercial collaborators, which has allowed for the pursuit of both groundbreaking science and rapid scaling of manufacturing. Most recently, Moderna’s capabilities have come together to allow the authorized use of one of the earliest and most-effective vaccines against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moderna’s mRNA platform builds on continuous advances in basic and applied mRNA science, delivery technology and manufacturing, and has allowed the development of therapeutics and vaccines for infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases and auto-immune diseases. Today, 24 development programs are underway across these therapeutic areas, with 13 programs having entered the clinic. Moderna has been named a top biopharmaceutical employer by Science for the past six years. To learn more, visit www.modernatx.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 18 121 M - -
Net income 2021 10 276 M - -
Net cash 2021 11 684 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,47x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 64 284 M 64 284 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,90x
EV / Sales 2022 2,94x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 89,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 164,73 $
Last Close Price 160,50 $
Spread / Highest target 43,9%
Spread / Average Target 2,64%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MODERNA, INC.53.63%64 284
LONZA GROUP AG1.05%46 978
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.29.05%44 316
CELLTRION, INC.-27.58%30 699
SEAGEN INC.-22.31%24 694
CUREVAC N.V.15.89%21 497