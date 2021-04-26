Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Moderna, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRNA

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Moderna : vaccine being reviewed for WHO emergency listing - WHO spokesman

04/26/2021 | 04:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GENEVA, April 26 (Reuters) - Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is being reviewed on Monday by technical experts for possible WHO emergency use listing, a World Health Organization spokesman told Reuters.

"Moderna is being reviewed at the TAG (technical advisory group) meeting today," WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier said in reply to a query. A decision on the U.S. drugmaker's vaccine was expected in one to four days, he said.

So far COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson have already received WHO approval, which is a signal to national regulatory authorities on a product's safety and efficacy. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by Emma Farge)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC -0.09% 7562 Delayed Quote.3.28%
MODERNA, INC. 3.29% 173.63 Delayed Quote.66.20%
All news about MODERNA, INC.
04:20aPFIZER  : CDC Recommends Pregnant Women Get COVID-19 Vaccine After Pfizer, Moder..
MT
04:02aMODERNA  : vaccine being reviewed for WHO emergency listing - WHO spokesman
RE
04:02aWho decision on possible moderna covid-19 vaccine emergency use listing expec..
RE
04:00aModerna covid-19 vaccine being reviewed on monday for possible emergency use ..
RE
03:16aEU To Allow Entry To Vaccinated Americans By Summer
MT
12:57aMODERNA  : India's coronavirus crisis deepens as countries promise aid
RE
04/25MODERNA  : UK lawmakers call for PM Johnson to publish big pharma lobbying messa..
RE
04/25States Restart Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 Vaccinations -- 3rd Update
DJ
04/25Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 Shot to Be Given Again at Vaccination Sites -- 2..
DJ
04/25US resumes use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine after 11-day pause
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 17 285 M - -
Net income 2021 9 282 M - -
Net cash 2021 11 099 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,72x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 69 543 M 69 543 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,38x
EV / Sales 2022 3,63x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 89,0%
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Moderna, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 164,00 $
Last Close Price 173,63 $
Spread / Highest target 34,8%
Spread / Average Target -5,55%
Spread / Lowest Target -53,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MODERNA, INC.66.20%69 543
LONZA GROUP AG-1.93%45 251
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.29.65%44 523
CELLTRION, INC.-19.78%35 201
SEAGEN INC.-15.94%26 694
HANGZHOU TIGERMED CONSULTING CO.,LTD-3.63%20 346
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ