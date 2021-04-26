Moderna : vaccine being reviewed for WHO emergency listing - WHO spokesman

GENEVA, April 26 (Reuters) - Moderna's COVID-19
vaccine is being reviewed on Monday by technical experts for
possible WHO emergency use listing, a World Health Organization
spokesman told Reuters.
"Moderna is being reviewed at the TAG (technical advisory
group) meeting today," WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier said in
reply to a query. A decision on the U.S. drugmaker's vaccine was
expected in one to four days, he said.
So far COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer, AstraZeneca
and Johnson & Johnson have already received WHO
approval, which is a signal to national regulatory authorities
on a product's safety and efficacy.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by Emma Farge)