Moderna announces the opening of the Moderna Innovation and Technology Centre (MITC) in Harwell, Oxfordshire, the first facility in the UK to produce mRNA vaccines locally.



The site will support the NHS (National Health Service, the UK's public health system) seasonal vaccination programs and conduct research on mRNA in cancer, rare diseases, and immune disorders.



The plant can manufacture up to 100 million doses per year, with capacity increased to 250 million in the event of a pandemic.



Management says that that this project, completed in under two years, strengthens the country's health security. The MITC also includes a clinical R&D center and joins the production hubs in Australia and Canada.